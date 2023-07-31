New study shows alcohol deaths on the rise in women. What are the warning signs?

The rate of women dying from alcohol rose nearly 15% from 2018 to 2020.

A new study is sounding the alarm about a rise in alcohol-related deaths, especially in women.

The investigation, published by JAMA's Substance Use and Addiction on July 28, examined 605,948 alcohol-related deaths from 1999 to 2020, which didn't include deaths from injuries, homicides or death indirectly linked to alcohol use. Researchers concluded men were 2.88 times more likely to die than women and that alcohol-related deaths were trending upward for both men and women.

However, the rate of death among women increased more rapidly over the same period, up to 14.7% between 2018 to 2020 versus 12.5% in men over the same two years.

A woman drinks wine in this undated stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Darien Sutton told "Good Morning America" that there is a physiological difference between men and women when it comes to the effects of drinking, making women less able to metabolize alcohol as quickly as men.

"When we digest alcohol, it's digested with an enzyme called alcohol dehydrogenase," Sutton said. "Women typically have lower amounts of this enzyme, therefore exposing them to more toxic effects and negative long-term effects. I'm talking about liver disease, pancreatitis, heart failure and also beyond that, lower rates of fertility, earlier menopause and increased rates of colon cancer and breast cancer."

What are the warning signs of excessive drinking?

There are several warning signs of binge or excessive drinking, which in women, means having more than four drinks in one sitting and in men, having more than five drinks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They include:

Being unable to limit drinking

Continuing to drink despite personal or professional problems

Needing to drink more to get the same effect or having a very high tolerance compared to others

Craving or wanting to drink so badly you can't think of anything else

Irritability or anxiousness when not drinking

What resources are available?

If you suspect that you or someone you know may have a drinking problem, consult with a health care provider.

You can also call the National Drug and Alcohol Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP, a free and confidential service that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The helpline can offer information about treatment programs in local communities and connect you with a professional who can discuss how to handle alcohol problems.