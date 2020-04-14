Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images

  • Britain's King Charles III arrives for his Coronation at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023 in London.
    Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images

  • Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, May 6, 2023.
    Phil Noble/Reuters

  • Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023.
    Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Reuters

  • King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travel in the Diamond Jubilee Coach to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 6, 2023, in London.
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to Westminster Abbey for his coronation on May 6, 2023, in London.
    Wpa Pool/Getty Images

  • King Charles III travels in the Diamond Jubilee Coach in a procession to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, May 6, 2023, in London.
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

  • First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 6, 2023, in London.
    Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool via Getty Images

