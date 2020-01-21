1st confirmed case of new coronavirus reported in US: CDC Nearly 300 people have been sickened in China from the virus.

New coronavirus from China can spread by human contact

The first case of the new coronavirus that has sickened nearly 300 people in Asia has been reported in a patient in Washington state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tuesday news conference.

At least six people have died, according to officials.

Commuters wearing face masks walk in a railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, Jan. 21, 2020. Countries in Asia have ramped up measures to block the spread of a new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the number of cases surpassed 300. AFP via Getty Images

Chinese authorities have said the outbreak began in a seafood and live animal market in the city of Wuhan, China.

The Washington state patient, a man in his 30s, had traveled to Wuhan, but said he did not visit the market in question or know anyone who was ill.

Cases have also been reported in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

A picture taken Jan. 21, 2020, shows thermal scanning equipment set up in Hankou railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Str/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. began screening for the new virus at three U.S. airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles on Friday. The Washington state patient entered the United States before the screening system was implemented and before any of his symptoms developed. During a news conference Tuesday, health officials said that they would expand screenings to additional airports in Chicago and Atlanta.

As authorities in China try to control and contain the outbreak, the World Health Organization will meet Wednesday in Geneva to decide whether or not to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.