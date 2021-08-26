CDC investigates salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style meats across 17 states

The CDC reported 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations across 17 states.

Haley Yamada
August 26, 2021, 11:51 PM
2 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into an outbreak of Salmonella that may be linked to Italian-style meats.

They reported 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations across 17 states and found that most people ate Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto trays before they became ill, according to a release on Thursday.

This does not include Italian-style meats sliced at a deli.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC is advising people not to eat Fratelli Beretta brand pre-packaged uncured antipasto trays, including uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa or soppressata. The trays were sold nationwide and have “best by” dates on or before Feb. 11, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are linked to illness. ABC News has reached out to Fratelli Beretta for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: 13 US service members among those killed outside Kabul airport

40 minutes ago

Biden vows retribution on terrorists who killed 13 US service members in Kabul

1 hour ago

Evidence allegedly destroyed by precinct officers during George Floyd protest

4 hours ago

ISIS-K explainer: Who are they and what's their agenda?

Aug 26, 3:56 PM

How COVID-19 vaccines work

Dec 10, 3:03 PM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

3 hours ago

Biden vows retribution on terrorists who killed 13 US service members in Kabul

2 hours ago

ISIS-K explainer: Who are they and what's their agenda?

Aug 26, 3:56 PM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

Aug 25, 12:37 PM

Woman banned from Yellowstone after walking on thermal areas

Aug 26, 2:34 PM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

3 hours ago

Biden vows retribution on terrorists who killed 13 US service members in Kabul

2 hours ago

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

Aug 25, 12:37 PM

ISIS-K explainer: Who are they and what's their agenda?

Aug 26, 3:56 PM

Woman banned from Yellowstone after walking on thermal areas

Aug 26, 2:34 PM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

3 hours ago

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

Aug 25, 12:37 PM

Biden vows retribution on terrorists who killed 13 US service members in Kabul

2 hours ago

ISIS-K explainer: Who are they and what's their agenda?

Aug 26, 3:56 PM

Woman banned from Yellowstone after walking on thermal areas

Aug 26, 2:34 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events