Does chiropractic care help with lower back pain?

A new study of active duty U.S. military personnel published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reports that chiropractic care as a supplement to traditional medical care can alleviate one of the most common causes of disability worldwide: back pain.

Musculoskeletal disorders are the second-leading cause of disability worldwide, and back pain, specifically, is the most common reason U.S. soldiers require medical attention for an issue that interrupts combat readiness.

Common treatments include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including ibuprofen and in extreme cases opioids or injections. But better, less risky, methods may be coming to the forefront.

STOCK/Getty Images

Researchers recently studied active-duty personnel aged 18 to 50 who suffered from back pain, experimenting to see if spinal manipulation, when added to regular care, could be effective.

Those in the study were divided into two groups. One group consisted of people who got regular care, including medication and physical therapy, and the other group got the same treatments supplemented by chiropractic care.

Of the 750 individuals studied, about three-quarters of whom were male, those who received additional chiropractic care has less lower back pain after six weeks of trials.

One issue with the study is that those receiving the additional treatments are aware of it, so results could be slightly skewed by a placebo effect.

Chiropractic care probably isn't a first-line treatment, the study suggests. But, for some people, it could potentially help as a component of multidisciplinary care to alleviate lower back discomfort.

Sunny Intwala is a third-year cardiology fellow affiliated with the Boston University School of Medicine and a clinical exercise physiologist who works in the ABC News Medical Unit.