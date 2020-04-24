Coronavirus updates: China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 9th straight day as US toll nears 50,000 The U.S. death toll from the virus is approaching 50,000.

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March Mark Schiefelbein/AP

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 190,000 people worldwide.

Over 2.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 869,000 diagnosed cases and at least 49,963 deaths.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

Global cases surpass 2.7 million

US death toll nears 50,000

China reports no new deaths for 9th straight day

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

3:30 a.m.: China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 9th straight day

China reported no new deaths from the novel coronavirus for the ninth consecutive day on Friday.

There were also only six new cases of COVID-19, two of which were brought into the country from overseas, according to China's National Health Commission.

A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Since the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan back in December, the Chinese mainland has reported 82,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,632 deaths.

Hospitals were still treating 915 patients with confirmed cases as of Friday morning, including 57 who are listed in serious condition, according to the National Health Commission.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map