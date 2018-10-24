FDA approves new flu pill that can be taken after onset of symptoms

The FDA has approved a new flu medication in the form of a one-time pill.

Interested in Flu Season? Add Flu Season as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Flu Season news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The medication, called XOFLUZA, was designed to make the flu shorter if taken within 48 hours of onset and can be prescribed to patients 12 and older once they've been diagnosed with the, according to the FDA.

Researchers believe the medication will prevent patients from spreading the flu, which could help reign in contagion rates following the 2017-2018 flu season, which saw 900,000 hospitalizations and 80,000 deaths -- the deadliest season in four decades. The medication was approved under a priority review, according to the FDA.

STOCK/Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.