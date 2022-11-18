Flu cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to surge across US

So far, more than 4.4 million Americans have contracted the flu this season.

The number of flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths this season are rapidly increasing, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this season, there have been at least 4.4 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from influenza.

The numbers are about 1.5 times higher than the 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths reported the prior week.

Additionally, the cumulative hospitalization rate currently sits at 8.1 per 100,000 -- up from 5 per 100,000 the previous week -- which is the highest at this point in the season since statistics began being recorded in the 2010-11 season.

A nurse gives a free flu shot to a patient in downtown Detroit, Nov. 10, 2020. Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The data also shows that 8,707 new patients were admitted to hospital this past week with flu complications, according to the CDC, compared to 6,465 the previous week.

Two pediatric deaths from the flu were recorded last week bringing the total this season to seven, the CDC said.