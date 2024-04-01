Human infections with H5N1 virus are rare, according to the CDC.

Human case of bird flu reported in Texas, CDC says risk to public is low

A human case of H5N1, also known as bird flu, has been identified in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency notes the risk to the public remains low.

Human infections with H5N1 virus are rare, yet exposure to infected animals can pose a risk of getting sick, according to the CDC. The virus has not been found to spread person-to-person.

"Given that the H5N1 bird flu case in Texas resulted from direct animal contact, with no evidence of person-to-person transmission, the risk to individuals not working in farming or with close animal contact remains exceedingly low," said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News medical contributor.

This marks the second human case of H5N1 ever reported in the U.S, but the first linked to cattle. In March, Texas authorities found H5N1 in cattle, despite the virus typically being found in birds.

The infected individual out of Texas worked directly with sick cattle and reported eye redness as their only symptom, according to the CDC. They are now recovering after isolating from others and being treated with an antiviral drug for flu.

"For the general public, this event serves as a reminder of the effectiveness of our disease surveillance systems and the ongoing need for vigilance," Brownstein added.

There are no concerns around the safety of the commercial milk supply at this time, according to the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dairies need to destroy milk from sick cows and pasteurization kills flu viruses.

People should avoid exposing themselves to sick or dead animals, as well as avoid eating foods such as unpasteurized milk or raw cheeses from sick animals, according to the CDC.

"It's vital that the public stays informed, follows CDC guidelines, and takes standard precautions, particularly those working closely with animals," Brownstein said.