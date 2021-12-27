LIVE UPDATES
COVID-19 live updates: Israel begins testing 4th vaccine dose
More than 5.4 million have died worldwide.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 816,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
About 61.7% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Latest headlines:
NYC administers 180,000 booster shots in less than a week
Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City has administered more than 180,000 COVID vaccine booster shots since a $100 incentive was announced on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of residents who have received boosters to more than 1.9 million.
"We did a booster incentive and it has been heard and felt by the people of NYC," de Blasio told MSNBC on Monday.
-ABC News' Aaron Katersky
4 cruise ships report COVID outbreaks
At least four U.S. cruise ships are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks aboard, leading to them being denied entry to -- or turned away from -- foreign ports.
Holland America's Line Koningsdam was denied entry into Puerto Vallarta on Thursday after 21 crew members tested positive.
Additionally, the Carnival Freedom ship was turned away from the Caribbean Islands of Bonaire and Aruba on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, after "a small number" of passengers aboard tested positive for the virus.
Officials in Aruba and Curacao also turned away Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas on Wednesday after 55 fully vaccinated crew members and passengers tested positive.
On the same day, passengers aboard the Seven Seas Mariner were not allowed to disembark in Cartagena, Colombia, after six crew members and one passenger tested positive for COVID-19.
Surge in omicron cases will 'get worse,' Fauci says
The surge in COVID-19 cases is "going to get worse before it gets better, that's for sure," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on "Good Morning America."
And it could take weeks for the number of daily cases to start declining, he noted.
"It's very difficult to predict, because we have so many unvaccinated people in this country who are really quite vulnerable," Fauci said. "Even with the vaccinated people, you're going to see breakthrough infections."
Fauci also sought to ease concerns about the availability of at-home tests. Demand for those tests spiked during the holiday season, as worries about omicron grew and families took precautions before gathering.
"Well certainly omicron is a very, very unusual variant in its incredible degree of spreading," Fauci said. "As we enter January, there will be many, many more tests that we have."
Israel begins testing 4th vaccine dose
Medical staffers at Tel HaShomer hospital near Tel Aviv, Israel, have begun receiving a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.
About 150 staffers were taking part in the trial, which began on Monday morning. They'll be monitored for a week.
The Ministry of Health has yet to announce a final decision on a fourth jab. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office last week said on Twitter that it had instructed the government to "prepare for an extensive operation."
"This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world," Bennett said in a statement.
-ABC News' Bruno Nota