COVID-19 live updates: Israel begins testing 4th vaccine dose

Surge in omicron cases will 'get worse,' Fauci says

The surge in COVID-19 cases is "going to get worse before it gets better, that's for sure," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on "Good Morning America."

And it could take weeks for the number of daily cases to start declining, he noted.

"It's very difficult to predict, because we have so many unvaccinated people in this country who are really quite vulnerable," Fauci said. "Even with the vaccinated people, you're going to see breakthrough infections."

Fauci also sought to ease concerns about the availability of at-home tests. Demand for those tests spiked during the holiday season, as worries about omicron grew and families took precautions before gathering.

"Well certainly omicron is a very, very unusual variant in its incredible degree of spreading," Fauci said. "As we enter January, there will be many, many more tests that we have."