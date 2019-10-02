Trump signs $1.8 billion autism funding bill

President Donald Trump signed the Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support Act (CARES) into law Monday, which allocates $1.8 billion in funding over the next five years to help people with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"The problem of 'aging out' of services is a real hurdle every parent or caretaker of a child with autism inevitably faces," Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who sponsored the bill, said in a statement.

"All children grow up and become adults, and children with autism then lose their education services. But autism is a lifetime neurological disorder, and adults with autism continue to need their services."

:

Donald Trump/Twitter

Today, I was proud to sign the Autism CARES Bill! We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you! pic.twitter.com/syyaLR0sNq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

The funding, which backs autism research and autism-related support programs, will also prioritize grants for rural and underserved areas.

Approximately 1 in every 59 children has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The developmental disability, which is characterized by social, communication and behavioral problems, is four times more prevalent in males than in females.

New Jersey has a higher-than-average autism rate, with 1 in 34 children diagnosed with the disorder. While the reason for that high rate isn't known, one explanation could be the state's robust screening and diagnostic services.