Doctor Stabbed in Chest; 'Hypnotic' Doc Faces Second Hearing; Nurse Assaulted

in the chest . (FOX 32)

A physician in the U.K. is facing a second hearing over sexual misconduct allegations that he talked to female patients in a "hypnotic way." (BBC News)

A Florida nurse may lose her eyesight after a patient allegedly attacked her and broke nearly every bone in her face. A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the attack. (WFLA, NBC Miami)

Nebraska family physician Jacob Smith, MD, has been accused of distributing child pornography. (KOLN)

Missouri physician Sonny Saggar, MD, was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for healthcare fraud, after billing federal payers for doctor visits that were actually performed by assistant physicians. (KSDK)

Five-year-old Thomas Cooper's mother watched in horror as he burned to death in a hyperbaric chamber that went up in flames. The family plans to take legal action in the coming weeks. (Detroit Free Press)

Erin Strotman, the former neonatal intensive care unit nurse from Virginia who is charged with harming babies in her care, was released on a $25,000 bond. (ABC 7)

A jury in Washington state awarded a patient $856,000 in a medical malpractice suit in which he claimed he did not receive timely stroke care. (CBS News)

Jury selection has started in the manslaughter trial of Nebraska surgeon Mark Carlson, MD, who was involved in a deadly crash that killed a 22-year-old woman. (WOWT)

After being sued at least five times for medical malpractice, Iowa physician Michael Page, MD, now faces medical board allegations of incompetence and unprofessional conduct. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers of New York will pay $29 million to resolve claims that it inflated payments it took from the Department of Defense for healthcare services provided to retired military members and their families, according to the Department of Justice.