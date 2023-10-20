2 American hostages held since Hamas attack on Israel released: IDF

The captives were abducted by Hamas during the militant group's Oct. 7 attack.

The long nightmare in captivity for two of the hostages taken by Hamas during its deadly surprise attack on Israel has ended, Israeli authorities said.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed to ABC News that two American women were released by Hamas to the Red Cross and are now back in Israel.

The women were identified as Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, the IDF said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The Raanans are from Illinois. Ben Raanan, the brother of Natalie Raanan and son of Judith Raanan, said his mom and sister were in Israel for a relative's birthday when they were taken hostage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the hostages were received "at the border of the Gaza Strip" and were being taken to "a meeting point at a military base in the center of the country, where their family members are waiting for them."

Judith Raanan and Natalie Raanan in a handout photo. Courtesy Raanan Family

He added, "The Government of Israel, the IDF and the entire security establishment will continue to operate with the best of their abilities and efforts in order to locate all the missing and return the abductees are all home."

Hamas said in a statement that the hostages, a mother and daughter who are both Americans, were released "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it helped facilitate the release of the hostages by transporting them from Gaza to Israel.

"The release of two hostages in Gaza today is a sliver of hope. We are extremely relieved that these two families can now be reunited after two weeks of agony," said ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric.

President Joe Biden in a statement said he was "overjoyed" at the news of the Raanans' release and thanked the governments of Qatar and Israel for their partnerships in securing their release.

"Jill and I have been holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted for Americans. And, as I told those families when I spoke with them last week—we will not stop until we get their loved ones home," Biden said.

Hamas militants took more than 200 people hostage on Oct. 7 when thousands of its fighters steamrolled through numerous areas of the border fence separating Gaza from Israel. Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and indiscriminately gunned down soldiers and civilians caught off guard by the early morning rampage.

An undetermined number of hostages taken by the militant group are believed to be American citizens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.