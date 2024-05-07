2 Ukrainians detained for allegedly plotting Zelenskyy assassination with Russia, Ukraine says

Two colonels from Ukraine's SBU were recruited by Russia, Ukraine said.

LONDON and KYIV -- Two colonels in Ukraine's State Protection Service were identified as part of a group planning to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

The colonels, who have been detained but not yet been publicly identified, were recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, Ukraine said.

"Their mission involved identifying military personnel within Zelenskyy's security detail capable of abducting and assassinating him," Ukraine's State Protection Service, or SBU, said.

Other high-ranking officials were also allegedly targeted by the group, which SBU officials described as a "network of agents." SBU head Vasyl Malyuk and the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, were among those who had been targeted, officials said.

"One of the agents was tasked with surveilling the president's movements and relaying this information," the SBU said in a statement posted to Telegram. "A plan was devised to target a location where the president would be present with a missile and drone strike."

The colonels had allegedly obtained the drones they planned to use for the operation against Zelenskyy.

The pair also allegedly divulged classified Ukrainian information to Moscow.

"Despite the intended terrorist attack, which was meant to be a gift to Putin prior to the inauguration, the Russian special services failed," Malyuk said in a statement.