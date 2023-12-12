22 killed as suicide bomber attacks Pakistan police and military station

ISLAMABAD -- At least 22 people were killed and more than 30 were injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a security forces compound in Pakistan on Tuesday, local officials said.

A newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted the officers who were at the compound.

Police officers examine damages on the site of a bombing at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. AP

Both police and army officers are stationed at the compound, which is in a city close to the border with Afghanistan.

