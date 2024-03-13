5 Palestinians killed after shelling at UN aid distribution center in Rafah, Gaza

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed the incident at the distribution center.

Five Palestinians were killed at the UN aid distribution center in Rafah, Gaza Wednesday. This distribution center is run by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), the main UN agency operating inside of Gaza.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said the UN distribution center was hit by shelling. ABC News has reached out to the IDF for comment on the attack.

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the UNWRA, called for an "independent inquiry" into violations against the Israeli military’s targeting of UN sites in Gaza.

"Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip with parties to the conflict. The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday," Lazzarini said in a post on X (formally known as Twitter) after the attack.

"The @UN, its personnel, premises and assets must be protected at all times. Since this war began, attacks against UN facilities, convoys and personnel have become commonplace in blatant disregard to international humanitarian law," he added. "I am calling once again for an independent inquiry into these violations and the need for accountability."