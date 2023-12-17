61 migrants drown in 'shipwreck' off Libyan coast, migration organization says

LONDON -- At least 61 migrants drowned in a "shipwreck" off the coast of Libya, a migration organization said Saturday night.

Women and children were among the dead, according to the International Organization for Migration, an intergovernmental group that's part of the United Nations network.

"The Central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration routes," IOM Libya said on social media.

The vessel left Zwara, Libya, with about 86 people onboard, survivors of the wreck told IOM Libya, according to the organization. IOM didn't say when the ship had sailed from the Libyan coastal city.

More than 2,250 people have died in the Central Mediterranean in 2023, Flavio Di Giacomo, an IOM spokesperson, said on social media.

"A dramatic number which unfortunately demonstrates that not enough is being done to save lives at sea," he said, writing in Italian.