At least 65 die in Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire'

Jun 5, 2018, 5:31 AM ET
PHOTO: An aerial view of the area around Volcano Fuego in Guatemala after an eruption on June 4, 2018 is shown in this handout picture released by the National Police of Guatemala.PlayNational Police of Guatemala/HO/AFP/Getty Images
At least 65 people, including several children, have died after the most violent volcanic eruption in Guatemala in more than a century, authorities said.

The Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for "Volcano of Fire," erupted Sunday and released a five-mile stream of lava, a pyroclastic cloud and ash that fell over nearby Guatemala City, the country's capital.

The latest numbers from Guatemala's Health Ministry report 65 people dead.

There have been 3,265 people evacuated and at least 46 injured because of the eruption, according to the country's disaster agency. The airport also was temporarily closed because of the floating hot ash.

PHOTO: The carcass of a duck blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018.Luis Soto/AP
The carcass of a duck blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018.

Officials reportedly advised residents to wear masks to protect against ash still in the air.

Smaller villages closer to the volcano were severely affected. Rivers of lava poured into several villages, with media reports showing images of charred bodies and injured residents covered in ash.

PHOTO: The body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018.Luis Soto/AP
The body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018.

Rescuers were using shovels and heavy machinery this morning to find bodies of some of the victims, The Associated Press reported. Some survivors were rescued using helicopters to reach areas that were threatened by lava or covered in thick layers of ash and mud.

One woman who narrowly escaped from a lava flow told news outlet Diario de Centroamerica, "Not everyone escaped. I think they were buried."

PHOTO: Damage caused by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala is pictured June 4, 2018.Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
Damage caused by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala is pictured June 4, 2018.

Footage showed rescue teams working in darkness trying to enter homes to look for trapped residents, particularly the elderly.

PHOTO: A firefighter carries the body of a child recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018.Oliver de Ros/AP
A firefighter carries the body of a child recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018.

Volcan de Fuego's eruption is the biggest in Guatemala since 1902, when the Santa Maria volcano erupted and killed thousands .

President Jimmy Morales said he was convening his ministers and considering declaring a state of emergency in several of the affected areas.

PHOTO: A woman cries for her missing relatives during the search for victims in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
A woman cries for her missing relatives during the search for victims in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.

PHOTO: A Guatemalan rescue team worker carries a girl in El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, June 3, 2018, after the eruption at Fuego volcano, which has left at least 25 dead, around 20 injured and more than 1.7 million people were affected.Noe Perez/EPA via Shutterstock
A Guatemalan rescue team worker carries a girl in El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, June 3, 2018, after the eruption at Fuego volcano, which has left at least 25 dead, around 20 injured and more than 1.7 million people were affected.

Officials warned that the eruption still poses a risk, especially given the possibility of continued pyroclastic flows.

PHOTO: People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 22 miles south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, June 3, 2018.Noe Perez/AFP/Getty Images
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 22 miles south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, June 3, 2018.

PHOTO: The Fuego Volcano in eruption, seen from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 40 miles southwest of Guatemala City, June 3, 2018.Orlando Estrada/AFP/Getty Images
The Fuego Volcano in eruption, seen from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 40 miles southwest of Guatemala City, June 3, 2018.

PHOTO: A policemen is pictured during search operations around Volcano Fuego after an eruption in Guatemala on June 3, 2018.National Police of Guatemala/HO/AFP/Getty Images
A policemen is pictured during search operations around Volcano Fuego after an eruption in Guatemala on June 3, 2018.

