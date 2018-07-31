Aeromexico plane involved in an 'accident' in Mexico, airline says

An accident has occurred aboard a Aeromexico flight in Mexico, according to the airline.

Aeromexico wrote on Twitter Wednesday just after 5 p.m. ET that it was aware of an "accident" in the northwest Mexican state of Durango. Flight #2431 was involved in the accident, according to the airline.

Aeroméxico ha tenido conocimiento de un accidente en Durango y estamos trabajando para verificar la información y obtener detalles. Siga nuestros canales oficiales de comunicación para mayor información. — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018

The type of plane used on flight #2431 -- the Embraer 190 -- has a capacity of about 100 passengers, the airline wrote on Twitter.

The accident occurred at the General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, the state's governor, José Rosas Aispuro Torres, wrote on Twitter.

The plane was taking off when it tried to abort the takeoff due to bad weather, but it was too late, Aispuro Torres told reporters. The plane went down after the runway ended, Aispuro Torres said.

Aispuro Torres asked the state's security and emergency departments to respond to the scene of the accident, he wrote on Twitter. Any figures for the number of deceased or injured are not yet available, Aispuro Torres wrote.

Ante el percance ocurrido en el Aeropuerto Guadalupe Victoria de Durango he solicitado a los cuerpos de seguridad y emergencias atiendan el lamentable accidente. Oficialmente no hay cifras de heridos o fallecidos. En breve se darán a conocer los detalles de las acciones de apoyo. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

Survivors are being transported to area hospitals, a spokesperson for Durango's State Coordination of Civil Protection told reporters. Some survivors were able to walk away from the crash to a nearby road, the spokesperson said.

Photos posted by Durango Civil Protection show smoke rising from the apparent crash site, which was surrounded by first responders and emergency vehicles.

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango - Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia ?? pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

The fire appears to be under control, Aispuro Torres told reporters.

The nature of the accident was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.