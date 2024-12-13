American couple killed in Mexico, found shot in pickup truck: Officials

The victims were relatives of a local official.

Two Americans are dead after being found shot in a pickup truck in Mexico, officials said.

Authorities located the couple while responding to a report of a shooting in Angamacutiro in the western state of Michoacán on Wednesday night, according to the state attorney general's office.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man died a short time later while being treated at a local hospital, the attorney general's office said.

The victims were identified by the Michoacán attorney general's office as Gloria Ambriz, 50, and Rafael Cardona, 53. They were relatives of the mayor of Angamacutiro, Hermes Pacheco, the office said. Cardona was the brother of the mayor's wife.

The Angamacutiro government expressed its condolences to Pacheco's family in a statement on social media.

The couple lived in California but owned a house in Angamacutiro, the Michoacán attorney general's office confirmed to ABC News. The attack occurred close to their home, the office said.

They were found in a 2016 Ford Platinum pickup truck, officials said. Investigators collected ballistic evidence at the scene.

Their bodies have been handed over to the families in Angamacutiro and they will be buried there, the Michoacán attorney general's office said.

The double homicide remains under investigation. No motive has been given.