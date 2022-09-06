American killed in shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas: Police

The victim was a woman in her 50s from Pennsylvania, police said.

An American was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said.

In this screen grab from a video, authorities arrive at the location where a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed during a bull shark attack off Rose Island in The Bahamas. Obtained by ABC News

The victim, a Pennsylvanian woman in her 50s, was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island shortly before 2 p.m. local time Tuesday, Bahamas authorities said.

The woman was in a popular snorkeling area with her family when the attack occurred, police said. Five to seven people were snorkeling at the time.

In this screen grab from a video, people arrive at the location where a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed during a bull shark attack off Rose Island in The Bahamas. Obtained by ABC News

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was on a cruise with family, authorities said.

In June 2019, an American tourist snorkeling off Rose Island was killed in a shark attack. The victim, 21-year-old Loyola-Marymount University student Jordan Lindsey, died after a school of sharks attacked her.