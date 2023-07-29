American woman and her child kidnapped in Haiti, organization says

Alix Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped on Thursday, the group said.

A New Hampshire woman and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to a faith-based humanitarian organization where the mother works as a nurse.

Alix Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped Thursday morning near Port-Au-Prince, according to the organization, El Roi Haiti. They were abducted from El Roi Haiti's campus while "serving in our community ministry," El Roi Haiti president and co-founder Jason Brown said in a statement.

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," Brown said in a statement on Saturday. "Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

Dorsainvil is originally from New Hampshire and has been living and working in Haiti "for some time now," El Roi Haiti confirmed to ABC News. She works as a school and community nurse for the organization and is married to its director, with whom she shares the child, according to El Roi Haiti.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Saturday that the agency is aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti.

"We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners," the spokesperson said.

A man carries his belongings after officers of the Haitian National Police fired tear gas to clear a camp of people escaping the threat of armed gangs, in front of the U.S. Embassy, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 25, 2023. Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

"The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the spokesperson added.

No further information is being shared by the State Department at this time.

The reported kidnapping comes as the State Department ordered the evacuation on Thursday of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees in Haiti.

"U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges," a State Department advisory said.

The State Department advises Americans not to travel to Haiti due to widespread kidnapping, as well as crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.