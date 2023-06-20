Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, Romanian officials say

The influencer was recently detained by Romanian officials.

Andrew Tate, the influencer detained in December by Romanian officials, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and creating an organized crime group, local prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tate faces the charges along with his brother, Tristan, another internet personality, and two other women, both Romanian nationals, prosecutors said.

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan, left, leave the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. Vadim Ghirda/AP

They have all been in police custody -- first in jail, then under house arrest -- for about six months as they awaited the full charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.