Annual baby race in Lithuania has a new winner -- and yes, this race exists

Jun 3, 2019, 3:03 PM ET
Babies crawl during the Baby Race event to mark international Childrens Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 1, 2019.
Toddlers in Lithuania put their crawling skills to the test as they raced their adorable competition in the capital of Vilnius.

Twenty-five toddlers crawled along the approximately 16.4-foot carpeted track in the annual contest that first took place 20 years ago, according to Reuters.

Parents prepare to release their babies during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 1, 2019.
Parents prepare to release their babies during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 1, 2019.

The participants, aged between 7 months and 1 year, competed as their eager parents tried to lure them to the end using treats, toys and balloons, as seen in video of the event.

While the strategy worked for some, the crowd got the best of others, as the commotion proved to be too distracting.

A baby crawls during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 1, 2019.
A baby crawls during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 1, 2019.

Only one determined baby could take home the crown: Ignas Dovydaitis, who will celebrate his first birthday in two weeks, according to Reuters.

