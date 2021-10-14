Atacama Desert bursts with color in rare wildflower bloom
A rare desert phenomenon is occuring in Chile.
The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is considered the oldest and driest desert on the planet.
Every five to seven years, this arid land explodes with new plant life during a rare phenomenon called a desert bloom.
More than 200 types of wildflowers can grow in this desert, including the pink pata de guanaco and the yellow ananuca.
During a desert bloom, several thousand wildflowers blanket the area with color.