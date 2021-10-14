Atacama Desert bursts with color in rare wildflower bloom

A rare desert phenomenon is occuring in Chile.

Jill Tatara
October 14, 2021, 9:51 PM
The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is considered the oldest and driest desert on the planet.

Every five to seven years, this arid land explodes with new plant life during a rare phenomenon called a desert bloom.

More than 200 types of wildflowers can grow in this desert, including the pink pata de guanaco and the yellow ananuca.

During a desert bloom, several thousand wildflowers blanket the area with color.

