Teenage boy opens fire at Belgrade school, killing 9

The suspect was arrested.

ByDragana Jovanovic and Morgan Winsor
May 3, 2023, 5:13 AM

At least nine people are dead and seven others are wounded after a shooting at a school in Serbia's capital on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been arrested, is a 14-year-old boy who allegedly took his father's gun to school in Belgrade and opened fire, police said.

PHOTO: Police blocks street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries.
Darko Vojinovic/AP

A security guard and eight students -- all children -- were among those killed, police said. Six other students and a teacher were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

