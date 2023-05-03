Teenage boy opens fire at Belgrade school, killing 9

At least nine people are dead and seven others are wounded after a shooting at a school in Serbia's capital on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been arrested, is a 14-year-old boy who allegedly took his father's gun to school in Belgrade and opened fire, police said.

Police blocks street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries. Darko Vojinovic/AP

A security guard and eight students -- all children -- were among those killed, police said. Six other students and a teacher were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.