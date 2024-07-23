The town of Jasper and Jasper National Park in Alberta have closed.

25,000 ordered to evacuate as wildfires burn in Canada's Jasper National Park

At least 25,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to wildfires in Jasper National Park in Canada, officials said.

The town of Jasper and Jasper National Park in Alberta have closed and are being evacuated due to active wildfires, the park said Tuesday.

A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., July 23, 2024. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP

The evacuation impacts 15,000 people who were visiting and staying in the park when the order was issued, as well as about 10,000 people in the town of Jasper, including seasonal workers, according to the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

"The Town of Jasper and Parks Canada's priority is the safety of our staff, residents and visitors," Jasper National Park said in a statement on Tuesday. "We acknowledge this is a stressful time and appreciate patience as this is an evolving and complex situation."

Thousands of residents and visitors already evacuated overnight, as multiple wildfires burn in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, the park said.

This photo provided by Carolyn Campbell shows cars clogging the highway as people evacuate because of wildfires early, July 23, 2024, in Jasper, Alberta. Carolyn Campbell/The Canadian Press via AP

Parks Canada is mobilizing additional firefighting resources and aircraft to assist in battling the blazes, according to Jasper National Park.

"Our priority is to protect the town and community of Jasper, limiting wildfire growth towards town, Highway 16 and critical infrastructure," Jasper National Park said.

Reservations through Aug. 6 in Jasper National Park have been canceled. A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Alberta is experiencing "extreme wildfire conditions," with more than 170 wildfires burning across the province, according to the government of Alberta.