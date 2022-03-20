Car crashes into Belgian carnival crowd, killing 6, official says

Dozens were injured, including 12 in critical condition, an official said.

A car slammed into about 100 people, killing six, on Sunday morning during a carnival in Strépy-Bracquegnies, Belgium, officials said.

More than 30 people were injured, including 12 who were in life-threatening condition, Belgium’s Interior Ministry told ABC News on Sunday.

A car driving at a high speed hit a crowd at about 5 a.m. local time, an official said. The driver was later arrested and is now being questioned, an official said.

The village of Strépy-Bracquegnies, in the municipality of La Louvière, about an hour south of Brussels, is known for its carnivals.

Sunday's event was planned as a launch for a post-COVID carnival, scheduled to run through Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.