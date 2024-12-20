Several people were injured in the incident in Magdeburg, police said.

Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany: Police

A car plowed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, injuring multiple victims and sending people fleeing in panic, according to police.

Extensive police operations are underway at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is now closed, police said.

Magdeburg is about a two-hour drive west of Berlin.

Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Dorthe Hein/DPA via AP

Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024. Dorthe Hein/DPA via AP

This incident comes nearly eight years to the day after a terror attack at a different German Christmas market. On Dec. 19, 2016, a man drove a truck into a crowd at a market in Berlin, killing 13 and injuring dozens.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.