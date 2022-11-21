Deadly earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia

The U.S. Geological Survey said it recorded a 5.6 magnitude quake.

JAKARTA and LONDON -- A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Java island in Indonesia on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said on Twitter that it had also measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.6. Preliminary data from the USGS had placed the quake at a magnitude of 5.4.

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2022. Firman Taqur/AP

At least 46 people have died and about 700 have been injured, Herman Suherman, the regent of Cianjur Regency in West Java, told Indonesia's Kompas TV at around 4 p.m. Jakarta time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.