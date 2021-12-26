Desmond Tutu, South Africa's archibishop and Nobel laureate, dies at 90

South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and anti-apartheid veteran, is dead at 90.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, said in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.