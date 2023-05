The driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

A driver has crashed a car into the gates outside Downing Street, the residence of Britain's prime minister, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, according to police.

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London, May 25, 2023. James Manning/PA via AP

Police officers stand guard neat the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023 Henry Nicholls/Reuters

