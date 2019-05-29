'Egg Boy' donates $69,000 to Christchurch Foundation

"Egg Boy," the Melbourne teen who cracked an egg on the head of an Australian senator after his inflammatory remarks about the New Zealand mass shooting in March, said he's donated almost A$100,000 (about $69,000 U.S.) to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support.

"For those of you who don't know," Will Connelly wrote on Instagram, "there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to 'buy more eggs'. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don't have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn't mine to keep."

Connelly said he ran up to Australian Sen. Fraser Anning and bopped him on the head with a raw egg after Anning blamed the slaughter at Christchurch mosques on Muslim immigration.

Covered in egg yolk, Anning, video showed, struck back at the Connelly, punching and kicking at the teen until being fully restrained. Connelly was tackled and put in a chokehold.

THE UNSHACKLED/via Reuters

Anning, a conservative representing Queensland, is known for speaking out against immigration and in the past has actually used the words "final solution" -- a phrase used by Nazis -- while discussing Muslims' immigrating to Australia.

Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, denounced Anning's comments and "his attack on Islamic faith specifically."

The shooting in New Zealand killed 50. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern almost immediately vowed to change the nation's gun laws. The gun laws were soon changed.

ABC News' Soo Youn contributed to this report.