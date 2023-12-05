Escaped kangaroo from zoo caught by the tail after 4 day search

Police were on what they said was a “roo-tine” patrol when they were alerted.

A kangaroo that escaped from a zoo has been found and safely captured by authorities after a four-day search, police say.

Police officers for the Durham Regional Police in Ontario, Canada, were on what authorities called a “roo-tine” patrol when they received a report of a kangaroo sighting in Oshawa -- approximately 43 miles northeast of Toronto.

The kangaroo initially went missing from a nearby zoo at the end of last week and the search for the missing marsupial continued through the weekend until authorities -- ironically the same ones who initially received the missing kangaroo report -- were deployed for the rescue mission after it was spotted, police said.

“Once officers located the kangaroo, they followed her to the area of Wilson Rd N and Winchester Rd E when it appeared the kangaroo stopped to take a little break,” said the Durham Regional Police in a statement following the animal rescue. “While doing so, the officers managed to sneak up behind her and grab her tail.”

A kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada has been found and safely captured by authorities after a four-day search, according to the Durham Regional Police. Facebook / Durham Regional Police

The officers were briefed prior to the rescue on “safe kangaroo capture techniques” and were informed that the safest way to catch a kangaroo is to grab the animal by the tail.

“The kangaroo gave up and surrendered peacefully to police officers,” police said. “She then received a ride in one of our K9 kennels back to the zoo where she is being examined. Her four day adventure has come to an end and she will continue on with her journey to Quebec in the near future.”

The marsupial will be safely returned to her enclosure which will, most likely, have added security to prevent her from escaping again.

Said the Durham Regional Police: “Thank you to the community and all the volunteer networks that have come together over the last few days to bring this situation to a happy conclusion.”