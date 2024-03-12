Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns, Caribbean Community chair says

Henry has not commented yet.

At the conclusion of an emergency series of meetings Monday in Jamaica, Caribbean Community Chair Irfaan Ali said acting Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned.

"We acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the naming of an interim prime minister. I want to pause and thank PM Henry for his service to Haiti," Ali said.

