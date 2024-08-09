'We are immigrants': UK riots leave mother, who says she fled Sudan, in fear

Nura, a single mother of four living in Hull, England, says she spent last weekend hiding inside her apartment as people shouted obscenities and threw bricks at a neighboring building while her children asked what was happening.

"I couldn't tell them they're going after immigrants, because we are immigrants," Nura told ABC News.

Last Saturday, Hull was one of many cities across England and Northern Ireland that found itself in the grip of violent disorder by people who authorities describe as "far-right thugs." The unrest emerged in the wake of the Southport knife attack that claimed the lives of three young girls, causing far-right leaning groups to call for demonstrations and protests.

Misinformation circulating online falsely claimed the suspect in the stabbing attack was a Muslim illegal immigrant. The 18-year-old charged in the Southport knife attack was named on Aug. 1 as Axel Rudakubana, born in the United Kingdom to Rwandan parents.

Fueled in part by this misinformation, demonstrations across the U.K. began to turn violent with the total number of arrests made in relation to violent disorder now standing at 483, according to the National Police Chiefs Council, with 149 charges brought so far.

A screengrab from a video showing a mob violently attacking a car on Hart Street, Hull on Aug 3, 2024. Humberside Police tell ABC News the video is part an investigation into the incident. Humberside Police

Four months ago, Nura said her young family endured a "nightmare" escape from war-torn Sudan, where the United Nations Refugee Agency said, as of August 2024, more than 10.2 million people have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

"In Khartoum, we had a brilliant life. If we hadn't been threatened and everything taken from us, we would never choose to be immigrants," Nura said. "Back home we lost everything, now I have to start all over again from the beginning."

Nura said as her family settled into the North of England, "We felt home, to be honest, we felt safe."

But when violence broke out in Hull, Nura and her children didn't leave their apartment. "I cried for two days, I relived everything we've been through," she said.

On Saturday, less than a mile from Nura's apartment, Humberside Police confirmed groups targeted a man in a silver-colored BMW. Video verified by ABC News of the attack shows agitators chanting "foreigners" and "kill 'em" as a group beat the car with poles.

UK based anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate told ABC News by email, "Over the past week we have once again seen how Telegram has been used by extreme figures to spread hate and organise events that have resulted in horrifying violence on the streets of the UK."

Telegram confirmed to ABC News that a channel entitled "Southport Wake Up" set up on the day of the Southport murders was removed from the platform on Aug 7. Telegram maintains that "moderators are actively monitoring the situation and are removing channels and posts containing calls to violence."

Before the channel was deleted it had amassed over 13,000 followers and numerous posts reviewed by ABC News incited violence and used racist slurs. One post appeared to provide the names and addresses of 39 immigration lawyers accompanied with the command "Wednesday night lads. They won't stop coming until YOU tell them. No more immigration. 8PM. Mask up."

Hope Not Hate cited several prominent "far right" figures for stoking "the flames of hate against Muslims and migrants," who find themselves as "scapegoats in the centre of a disinformation storm."

The charity went on to say, "Communities are paying the price as this rhetoric fuels prejudice, and eventually violence. This not only compromises the safety of Muslims and other minority groups, but all communities across the country".

Nura said she hopes to stay in Hull -- her children are enjoying their new schools, friends and activity clubs. When her asylum application is approved, Nura said hopes to resume her work as a hematologist and immunologist.

On Sunday, Nura and her children joined residents in clearing up the damage in the neighborhood. "We should all respect each other and accept our differences. We are here to help each other, to create a better life for all," she said.

She added, "I like to live in unity, individually, we are different, and that's what makes our community beautiful."