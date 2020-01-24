Multiple deaths, several injured after shooting in Germany, police say Local police said the shooting was a "relationship incident."

Multiple people are dead and several injured after a shooting in the German town of Rot am See on Friday, local police told ABC News.

The authorities are still responding to the shooting, although a suspect has been arrested, local police said.

The initial information available to the authorities suggests that the victims and the suspect knew each other and there's no indication more suspects were involved.

Police secures the area in Rot am See in southwestern Germany, Jan. 24, 2020. Oliver Stroebel/Reuters

Police were called to the scene of the shooting, in a building near the town's main railway station, shortly after midday Friday.

The shooting was a "relationship incident," local police said.

The town of Rot am See lies in southwestern Germany, between the major cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Nuremberg.

ABC News' Felix Franz contribued to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.