Israel hits Gaza with 'extensive strikes,' killing dozens and ending ceasefire

At least 34 people have been killed in widespread strikes across Gaza.

Fire burns in damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Feb. 24, 2025.

Fire burns in damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Feb. 24, 2025.

Fire burns in damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Feb. 24, 2025.

Fire burns in damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Feb. 24, 2025.

Israel hit Gaza with a series of "extensive strikes" overnight Tuesday, vowing to open the "gates of hell" because Hamas has not released the remaining hostages.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is targeting Hamas terrorists throughout the region and will act with "increasing military force" against Hamas from now on.

Hospital sources in Gaza told ABC News at least 34 people have been killed in the widespread strikes.

"Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities," Katz said in a statement.

"If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza," he added.

The strikes are targeting areas in Gaza including Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Karama and Beit Hanoun.

Netanyahu and Katz said the changes to the IDF's defensive guidelines come after Hamas "rejected all offers" on a conclusive hostage deal with Steve Witkoff, the U.S.'s special envoy to the Middle East.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.