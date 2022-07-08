Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapses after apparently being shot: Report

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan.

ABC News partner NHK reported that Abe was bleeding when he collapsed.

Abe's heart is in a "stopped condition," ABC News has learned, and there are no vital signs.

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) The Associated Press

Two shots were heard. The former prime minister was shot in the back and bleeding on-site when he was transported to a hospital.

Authorities have one man in custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, which is described as a shotgun.

