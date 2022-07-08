Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapses after apparently being shot: Report

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan.
ABC News partner NHK reported that Abe was bleeding when he collapsed.
Abe's heart is in a "stopped condition," ABC News has learned, and there are no vital signs.
Two shots were heard. The former prime minister was shot in the back and bleeding on-site when he was transported to a hospital.
Authorities have one man in custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, which is described as a shotgun.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News' Anthony Trotter contributed to this report.