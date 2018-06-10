Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of summit with Donald Trump

Jun 10, 2018, 5:25 AM ET
The North Korean motorcade, believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, travels along Singapores Orchard Road, Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit with U.S. leader Donald Trump.PlayAP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore just before 3 p.m. local time ahead of a much-anticipated summit with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Kim landed at Singapore Changi International Airport and was greeted by Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan shared official photos of a smiling Kim deplaning from the Air China jet and shaking hands. The North Korean leader's limousine and accompanying motorcade wound its way through Singapore before arriving at the St. Regis Hotel, where he will be staying during the summit.

Kim Jong Un is greeted by Singapore's minister for foreign affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, upon landing in the city-state on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Trump is expected to arrive sometime around 8 p.m. local time. Singapore is 12 hours ahead of the United States' Eastern time zone.

The president left for Singapore straight from a brief visit to the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. Air Force One left around noon and make a quick stopover in Greece to refuel Saturday night.

A limousine, front, with a North Korean flag believed to be carrying leader Kim Jong Un travels past Singapore's Orchard Road on its way to the St Regis Hotel as he arrives in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Kim arrived Sunday in Singapore ahead

The North Korean motorcade, believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, travels along Singapore's Orchard Road, Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

The U.S. administration officials included on the trip are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, National Security Council-Asia Director Matt Pottinger, senior adviser Steven Miller, press secretary Sarah Sanders and NSC communications official Sarah Tinsley.

Kim Yong Chol, who has taken the lead in planning for the summit, including meetings in New York with Pompeo and at the White House with Trump, was among those in Kim's arrival party.

Kim Jong Un, right, arrives in Singapore for North Korea's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

