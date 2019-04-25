Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin share warm greeting at start of historic summit

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un officially kicked off a historic summit in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday.

Putin met Kim at the entrance to the university building where the summit is being held, standing with a Russian honor guard on a red carpet. After Kim exited his limousine the two exchanged a long, warm handshake.

The pair then went inside to begin talks, posing in a pair of white chairs with Russian and North Korean flags behind them as they delivered opening remarks at Far Eastern State University.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Kim, a notoriously nervous flyer, arrived via an armored train in Vladivostok, a port city on the Pacific coast, on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said Putin and Kim will discuss questions surrounding North Korea's nuclear ambitions as well as bilateral issues. Kim told a Russian state TV reporter he hoped to advance concrete efforts for ending the conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

The summit echoes a similar one held by Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, with Putin in 2011.