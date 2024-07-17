King Charles introduces UK's Labour government agenda, focusing on economic growth and modernizing Britain

LONDON -- The new government in the United Kingdom will focus on attempting to drive economic growth, modernizing border security and nationalizing the country's rail networks, King Charles III said on Wednesday, reading a speech written by the Labour government he authorized.

Those efforts were included in the more than three dozen bills that were expected to be introduced as the new government begins its legislative agenda, according to the speech.

"Securing economic growth will be a fundamental mission," the king said. "My Government will seek a new partnership with both business and working people and help the country move on from the recent cost of living challenges by prioritising wealth creation for all communities."

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive in the Norman Porch for the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on July 17, 2024. Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a grand ceremony to mark the start of a new parliament, Charles delivered a speech, addressing the House of Commons with the laws the new government plans to set out since Keir Starmer's center-left Labour Party was elected in this month's U.K. election.

Taking place in the opulent Westminster Cathedral, the king donned the Imperial State Crown, originally made for Queen Victoria's coronation in 1838. He was draped in the famous Robe of State, a regal red cape trimmed with Miniver. He made a stylish arrival in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach pulled by six gray horses. He was accompanied by Queen Camilla.

The Yeoman of the Guard take part in the Ceremonial Search ahead of the King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords on July 17, 2024 in London, England. Wpa Pool/Getty Images

The tradition of the King's Speech dates back to 1660, first given by King Charles II. This year, Charles delivered his speech whilst still undergoing cancer treatment.

The new government under Starmer, of the center-left Labour Pary, arrives after voters dealt a crushing defeat earlier this month to the Conservative Party, ending its 14-year rule.

The Honourable Artillery Company pass by Buckingham Palace at the Queen Victoria Memorial ahead of the State Opening of Parliament on July 17, 2024 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Labour added 209 seats, bringing their total to 411 of the 650 available seats in the House of Commons. The Conservatives lost 244 seats, leaving them with just 121 seats. The defeat amounted to the worst result for the party since its founding in the 1830s.

Downing Street said prior to the speech that the new government's agenda would focus on economic grown, including "more jobs and turbocharging building of houses and infrastructure."

"Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain," Starmer said in a statement ahead of the speech. "For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from -- not their talents and hard work."

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by carriage to attend the State Opening of Parliament, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 17, 2024. Hollie Adams/Reuters

The speech also began laying out Labour's foreign policy agenda, including its views of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

"My Government will continue to give its full support to Ukraine and its people and it will endeavour to play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership," the king said.

The speech also said the new U.K. government would "play its part in trying to secure long term peace and security in the Middle East."

"It is committed to a two state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state," the king said.