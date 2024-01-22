Israel-Gaza live updates: Netanyahu says war to continue 'on all fronts'

Netanyahu says war to continue 'on all fronts,' rejects Hamas' 'terms of surrender'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will "continue the war on all fronts and in all sectors."

"We do not give immunity to any terrorist -- not in Gaza, not in Lebanon, not in Syria and not anywhere," Netanyahu said in the statement Sunday, written in Hebrew.

The prime minster added, "Whoever tries to hurt us -- we hurt him."

Netanyahu said he's working to secure the return of all the hostages "around the clock," and added: "But to be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas."

Netanyahu also said he had a conversation with President Joe Biden over the weekend, in which he emphasized "determination to complete all war objectives, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," according to the prime minister's statement.

"That is why I insist that after we achieve complete victory, after we eliminate Hamas -- there will be no factor in Gaza that finances terrorism, educator of terrorism or courier of terrorism," Netanyahu said.

"Gaza must be demilitarized, under full security control of the State of Israel," he said. "I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan."

Netanyahu added he will continue to "firmly" stand by his insistence to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state for as long as he is prime minister.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller