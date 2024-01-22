LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Netanyahu says war to continue 'on all fronts'

More than 100 days since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.
The conflict, now the deadliest between Israel and Hamas since Israel's founding in 1948, shows no signs of letting up soon and the brief cease-fire that allowed for over 100 hostages to be freed from Gaza remains a distant memory.
What we know about the conflict
The latest outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, has reached the three-month mark.
In the Gaza Strip, at least 25,105 people have been killed and 62,681 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to Gaza's Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
There has also been a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed at least 297 people in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The ongoing war began after Hamas-led militants launched an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel from neighboring Gaza via land, sea and air. Scores of people were killed while more than 200 others were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities. The Israeli military subsequently launched retaliatory airstrikes followed by a ground invasion of Gaza, a 140-square-mile territory where more than 2 million Palestinians have lived under a blockade imposed by Israel and supported by Egypt since Hamas came to power in 2007. Gaza, unlike Israel, has no air raid sirens or bomb shelters.
IDF confirms death of kidnapped soldier
The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced that Sgt. Shay Levinson, who until now had been identified as a hostage, was killed in battle on Oct. 7 and his body is being held in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli officials say 532 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 195 since the ground operations in Gaza began.
-ABC News' Anna Burd
Inside Hamas tunnel where IDF says hostages were kept
ABC News' Matt Gutman got a close-up look at a vast Hamas tunnel complex where hostages were reportedly held captive.
Netanyahu says war to continue 'on all fronts,' rejects Hamas' 'terms of surrender'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will "continue the war on all fronts and in all sectors."
"We do not give immunity to any terrorist -- not in Gaza, not in Lebanon, not in Syria and not anywhere," Netanyahu said in the statement Sunday, written in Hebrew.
The prime minster added, "Whoever tries to hurt us -- we hurt him."
Netanyahu said he's working to secure the return of all the hostages "around the clock," and added: "But to be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas."
Netanyahu also said he had a conversation with President Joe Biden over the weekend, in which he emphasized "determination to complete all war objectives, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," according to the prime minister's statement.
"That is why I insist that after we achieve complete victory, after we eliminate Hamas -- there will be no factor in Gaza that finances terrorism, educator of terrorism or courier of terrorism," Netanyahu said.
"Gaza must be demilitarized, under full security control of the State of Israel," he said. "I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan."
Netanyahu added he will continue to "firmly" stand by his insistence to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state for as long as he is prime minister.
-ABC News' Jordana Miller
More than 25,000 killed in Gaza, health ministry says
More than 25,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, the Gaza Ministry of Health said Sunday.
At least 62,681 people have been injured since the war began, said the ministry, which operates under the Hamas Authority.
A ministry spokesperson said at least 178 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last day.
-ABC News’ Nasser Atta and Edward Szekeres