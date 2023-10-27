LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel 'expanding' ground activity in Gaza, IDF says
At least four people were injured, Israeli authorities said.
Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The war, which began Oct. 7, is now in its 21st day.
At least 1,400 people have died and 4,629 others have been injured in Israel, according to Israeli authorities. In Gaza, 7,326 people have been killed and 18,967 have been injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.
Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.
Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.
IDF says it is expanding ground operations in Gaza Friday night
The Israel Defense Forces are expanding ground activity in Gaza Friday night, a military spokesperson told reporters.
They've alerted 229 hostage families so far, the spokesperson said.
This is Israel's biggest ground operation in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack.
Internet, cell service cut off in Gaza after barrage of strikes, telecom provider says
All internet and communications services have been cut off in Gaza following a barrage of strikes, according to the Palestinian Telecommunications Company.
"The intense bombing in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the world," the company said in a statement. "The severe bombing led to the interruption of all communications services in the Gaza Strip."
Jawal, a Palestinian mobile company, also said all communications and internet services have been interrupted due to the "intense bombing."
Palestinian Red Crescent, a humanitarian organization, said it is unable to reach its teams due to the disruption in landline, cell and internet services.
"We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services," the group said in a statement.
Harris, Emhoff meet with families of missing Americans
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff met with families of Americans who are unaccounted for following the Oct. 7 attack in Israel and heard of their "agonizing" experiences, Harris' office said.
During the meeting at the State Department Friday morning, Harris told the families that "securing the hostages remains front and center in our diplomatic conversations," a readout from her office stated.
She also said they are working with partners in the Middle East "to ensure that any country with influence over Hamas brings that influence to bear to help secure the release of hostages," the readout stated.
Her office did not specify how many families attended the meeting.
The Biden administration said Tuesday that 10 Americans remained accounted for.
Blasts hit 2 Egyptian Red Sea towns near border with Israel
Blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday, injuring at least six people, according to the Egyptian military and state media, with Israel blaming the incidents on an "aerial threat" in the region.
Egyptian army spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel-Hafez said an "unidentified drone" crashed Friday morning into a building near a hospital in the resort town of Taba, near the border with Israel, injuring six people.
Earlier on Friday, Egyptian state-linked TV channel Al-Qahera News said a missile fired as part of the escalation in the neighboring Gaza Strip had struck a medical facility in Taba.
The channel later reported that an "unidentified body" crashed near a power station in the South Sinai resort town of Nuweiba, some 45 miles to the south.
The Israeli military said the incidents were a result of an "aerial threat" in the Red Sea region and that there were no Israeli casualties from the strike near its border.
"An aerial threat was detected in the Red Sea region, and fighterjets were called in to deal with it," the Israeli military’s Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement. "We estimate that the harm to Egypt was caused by this threat," he said, adding that Israel will work with Egypt and the United States to "tighten defense in the region" against such threats.
Egyptian witnesses said fighter jets have roared above the two towns since dawn.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the two incidents.
Earlier this week, a number of Egyptian border guards were injured after being hit by fragments of a shell that Israel’s army said was accidentally fired from one of its tanks. The Israel Defense Forces quickly apologized for the incident.
The recent incidents highlight the risk Egypt faces from a possible regional spillover of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.
-ABC News' Ayat Al-Tawy