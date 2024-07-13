Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas military chief target of strike that killed 71 people

An Israeli official confirmed to ABC News that Mohammed Deif, chief of Hamas' military wing, was the target of Saturday morning's strike in Gaza that killed 71 people and injured a further 289.

There is no confirmation yet as to whether the strike killed Deif.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a slightly more vague statement saying Netanyahu had given directives to kill high-level Hamas operatives at the beginning of the war and would continue to receive updates throughout the day.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a permanent directive to eliminate senior Hamas officials at the beginning of the war. The Prime Minister was updated on all developments during the night and continues to receive regular updates," the statement read. "During the day, the Prime Minister will hold a situation assessment with all the security and military officials to discuss the next developments and steps."

Mohammed Deif has been the head of Hamas' military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, for over two decades and has been wanted by Israel for years for organizing numerous terror attacks against Israel.

He is said to have been instrumental in the planning of the Oct. 7 attacks. Israel has tried to assassinate Deif on numerous occasions and his wife and two young children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in 2014.