Live

Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas military chief target of strike that killed 71 people

Mohammed Deif has been the head of Hamas' military wing.

ByNadine El-Bawab, Meredith Deliso, and Ivan Pereira
Last Updated: July 13, 2024, 7:26 AM EDT

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization are ongoing, and Israeli forces have launched an assault in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
8 hour and 8 minutes ago

Hamas military chief target of strike that killed 71 people

An Israeli official confirmed to ABC News that Mohammed Deif, chief of Hamas' military wing, was the target of Saturday morning's strike in Gaza that killed 71 people and injured a further 289.

There is no confirmation yet as to whether the strike killed Deif.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a slightly more vague statement saying Netanyahu had given directives to kill high-level Hamas operatives at the beginning of the war and would continue to receive updates throughout the day.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a permanent directive to eliminate senior Hamas officials at the beginning of the war. The Prime Minister was updated on all developments during the night and continues to receive regular updates," the statement read. "During the day, the Prime Minister will hold a situation assessment with all the security and military officials to discuss the next developments and steps."

Mohammed Deif has been the head of Hamas' military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, for over two decades and has been wanted by Israel for years for organizing numerous terror attacks against Israel.

He is said to have been instrumental in the planning of the Oct. 7 attacks. Israel has tried to assassinate Deif on numerous occasions and his wife and two young children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in 2014.

8 hour and 19 minutes ago

71 killed in strike on safe zone

At least 71 people have been killed and 289 have been injured in an Israeli strike on Saturday morning in Al Mawasi, west of the southern city of Khan Younis, according to a statement from the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

"The toll of the occupation’s horrific massacre against citizens and displaced people in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis Governorate a short while ago is more than 71 martyrs and 289 injuries, including serious cases that medical teams are still dealing with up to this moment," the statement read.

The ministry also warned that Nasser Hospital has been so overwhelmed with injured patients that it cannot treat everyone. This area is designated as a safe area by the IDF.

Jul 12, 2024, 3:46 PM EDT

Unclear if JLOTS pier can be reattached to get final aid shipments into Gaza, Pentagon says

The U.S. military’s JLOTS pier is back in port in Ashdod, Israel, because it couldn’t be reattached to the beach in Gaza earlier this week, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

It’s unclear if the pier can be reattached to get the final aid shipments from Cyprus into Gaza, Singh said.

"A re-anchoring date has not yet been set at this time," she said.

The U.S. is considering alternatives for getting that aid into Gaza, including using Ashdod to receive the aid and then transferring it into Gaza via land routes, Singh said.

Humanitarian aid waits for distribution at the offloading area of the JLOTS pier in Gaza.
COGAT/X

She called the JLOTS pier "a success" because it provided assistance into Gaza to people who needed it.

The pier "will soon cease operations," according to the Pentagon.

"We always said this was a temporary operation. It was always going to have an end date," Singh said.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Jul 12, 2024, 12:55 PM EDT

IDF says it found 'Hamas combat compound' and 'war room' in UNRWA headquarters

The Israel Defense Forces said its soldiers found a "Hamas combat compound" and a "war room" inside a Gaza headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Separately on Friday, U.N. delegates offered support for UNRWA ahead of a pledging conference for the agency.

"The support for UNRWA during this urgent and difficult time is of vital importance," Jordan's U.N. Ambassador Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud said Friday at the U.N. in New York. "This agency is the lifeline for Palestine refugees in all areas of operation for the agency, and there is no other agency or body related to the United Nations or humanitarian agencies that's able to perform the functions that UNWRA is performing, especially with regard to education, health and providing for the living and in the areas of operation, including the occupied Palestinian territory."

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman