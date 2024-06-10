Israel-Gaza live updates: US calls for Security Council vote on Gaza cease-fire, hostage deal resolution

US calls for Security Council vote on Gaza cease-fire, hostage deal resolution

The U.S. is calling for the United Nations Security Council to vote on a draft resolution urging Hamas to accept the ceasefire-hostage release deal on the table, according to a statement from the spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the UN.

"Israel has accepted this proposal and the Security Council has an opportunity to speak with one voice and call on Hamas to do the same," the statement read. "Doing so would help save lives and the suffering of civilians in Gaza as well as the hostages and their families. Council Members should not let this opportunity to pass by and must speak with one voice in support of this deal."

The State Department said it was consulting with Israel on the draft resolution last week, even though Israel is not a member of the Security Council.

At this point, there’s no indication that Russia will vote in favor of the U.S.-backed resolution (and China appears likely to follow Russia’s lead.)

A specific vote time has not yet been set, but State Department officials anticipate it will happen in the coming days.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford (edited)

