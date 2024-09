The Israel Defense Forces is again striking "Hezbollah terrorist targets" in Lebanon as of Sunday morning amid renewed cross-border fire, the IDF said in a statement.



Smoke rises on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon on Sept. 22, 2024. Aziz Taher/Reuters

"Over the past few hours, Hezbollah launched approximately 115 aerial threats toward civilian areas in northern Israel," the IDF said.

"The IDF defensive arrays are deployed in the area" and are "on high preparedness to thwart threats," it added.

-ABC News' Dana Savir