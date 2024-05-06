Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF warns civilians in Rafah to move to humanitarian area

IDF warns Rafah civilians to move to humanitarian area

Israeli military officials on Monday issued a warning to civilians in eastern Rafah to begin a "gradual movement" to a humanitarian area.

"Calls to temporarily move to the humanitarian area will be conveyed through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic," Israel Defense Forces officials said in a statement posted to social media.

Israel said a humanitarian area around Al-Mawasi, a coastal town, had been expanded "to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza." That aid included new field hospitals and additional food and water, IDF officials said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said last week that Israel would call for an evacuation of civilians prior to beginning its planned invasion into the southern Gaza city. Israeli officials haven't yet detailed a timeline for the expected operation.

"The IDF will continue pursuing Hamas everywhere in Gaza until all the hostages that they're holding in captivity are back home," IDF officials said Monday.

