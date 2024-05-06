Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF warns civilians in Rafah to move to humanitarian area

UN agency says it won’t evacuate Rafah

The U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees said Monday it wouldn't begin to evacuate its staff from Rafah, adding that a possible Israeli invasion into the refugee city would be "devastating."

"UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people," the group said in a statement.

An invasion into the city "would mean more civilian suffering & deaths," the agency said.

-ABC News' Kevin Shalvey