LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF warns civilians in Rafah to move to humanitarian area
The IDF said it "will continue pursuing Hamas" until the hostages are home.
As the Israel-Hamas war approaches the seven-month mark, renewed negotiations are underway to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization, as Israeli forces continue to prepare for an apparent invasion of the southern Gaza town of Rafah.
Latest headlines:
UN agency says it won’t evacuate Rafah
The U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees said Monday it wouldn't begin to evacuate its staff from Rafah, adding that a possible Israeli invasion into the refugee city would be "devastating."
"UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people," the group said in a statement.
An invasion into the city "would mean more civilian suffering & deaths," the agency said.
-ABC News' Kevin Shalvey
IDF warns Rafah civilians to move to humanitarian area
Israeli military officials on Monday issued a warning to civilians in eastern Rafah to begin a "gradual movement" to a humanitarian area.
"Calls to temporarily move to the humanitarian area will be conveyed through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic," Israel Defense Forces officials said in a statement posted to social media.
Israel said a humanitarian area around Al-Mawasi, a coastal town, had been expanded "to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza." That aid included new field hospitals and additional food and water, IDF officials said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said last week that Israel would call for an evacuation of civilians prior to beginning its planned invasion into the southern Gaza city. Israeli officials haven't yet detailed a timeline for the expected operation.
"The IDF will continue pursuing Hamas everywhere in Gaza until all the hostages that they're holding in captivity are back home," IDF officials said Monday.
-ABC News' Kevin Shalvey
Hamas says negotiations in Cairo have concluded
Hamas said Sunday that negotiations in Cairo have concluded and that its delegation will leave Cairo tonight.