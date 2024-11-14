Man dead after suspected failed attack on Brazil Supreme Court ahead of G20

A presidential official said the man detonated a device outside the court.

LONDON -- A man killed by explosions outside of Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia on Wednesday night is suspected to have been trying to launch an attack, a presidential official said, as authorities investigate the incident just days ahead of the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The presidential office official said the suspect was named as Francisco Wanderley Luiz. The man was seen leaving his car carrying a small bag at around 7:30 p.m. local time.

The official said Luiz tried to gain access to the Supreme Court building but failed to do so. Luiz then detonated the device he was carrying, killing himself.

Police vehicles are seen in front of the Brazilian Supreme Court after explosions in the Three Powers Square in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 13, 2024. Tom Molina/Reuters

In a statement, the court said two "loud bangs" were heard Wednesday evening prompting ministers and staff to be evacuated from the area. The incident occurred at the end of the court's Wednesday session.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.